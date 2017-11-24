UP civic polls: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui star campaigner for sister-in-law Saba in Budhana

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is campaigning for his sister-in-law Saba Siddiqui, contesting local body election on a Samajwadi Party ticket, in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.In the last couple of days, he addressed a public gathering and was part of a road show. The 43-year-old actor will again be doing so on Friday. Siddiqui appealed to locals to vote for Saba who last Saturday was booked for violating the model code of conduct.Apart from Saba, the other candidates, who were booked and are vying for the Budhana nagarpalika chairperson post, represent the BJP, SP, Congress, BSP and RLD, an official told news agency PTI.The others are Bala Tyagi (BJP), Sadhna Tyagi (RLD), Nasreen Rahi (BSP) and Rehana Begum (Congress), said sub-divisional magistrate Kumar Bhupender.After polling on November 26, Nawazuddin will proceed to Mumbai where he resides.Over 52 per cent voting was recorded in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls held on November 22. The last phase of elections will be held on November 29. Results will be counted on December 1.