 UP Civic Polls 2017 Third Phase Live Updates: Ballot In 26 Districts, Test For Yogi Adityanath Govt
The UP civic elections 2017, involving over 3.3 crore voters in the 75 districts of the state, is being seen as a test for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 09:19 AM
Image: Representational/ ABP Live

New Delhi: The third and last phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh civic polls is being held today with 26 districts of the country's most populous state going for ballot. 

The result of UP municipal elections will be declared on December 1.

The civic elections are being considered as a test for Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Here are LIVE UPDATES from UP civic polls, phase-3:

  • Voting begins

  • Voting to begin shortly


Campaigning for the third phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Monday for
districts where polling would be held on Wednesday.

As many as 26 districts will go to polls in the last and final phase. State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal today held a video conference with District Magistrates and Superintendents of police of the poll-bound districts.

Polling for the first phase was held on November 22, while the second phase took place on November 26.
Counting of votes for all the three phases will be done on December 1 and results will be declared the same day.

The ongoing urban local body election, involving over 3.3 crore voters in the 75 districts of the state, is being seen as a test for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

Districts which will go for poll in third phase of UP civic elections:

According to the State Election Commission, the districts which would witness polling on November 29 are: Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sambhal, Etah, Firozabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jhansi, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Barabanki, Balrampur,
Siddharthanagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Mau, Chandauli,Jaunpur and Mirzapur.

(With PTI inputs)

