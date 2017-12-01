UP Civic Polls 2017 Results: Independent ward candidate from Brihaspati Kund, Ayodhya wins by 1 vote

Hariram Khajanchi is the man who has done this miracle.
The result of Uttar Pradesh municipal elections 2017 is underway after the marathon three phase polling ended on Wednesday. The local body elections are being see as a test for the chief minister Yogi Adityanath government.
For all 652 urban local bodies in the state, the counting of votes has begin at 334 centres today amid tight security arrangements. The results are likely to be declared by 7:00 pm in the evening.
The third and the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls in 26 districts of the state witnessed a voter turnout of 53 per cent. The previous two phases of polling on November 22 and 26 had recorded a turnout of 52.59 and 49.3 respectively.
The election campaign generated a lot of political heat with the ruling BJP leaving nothing to chance. Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath criss-crossed the state to woo voters in the name of development, while opposition SP, BSP and Congress campaigns were comparatively low key.
The UP urban local body election, involved over 3.3 crore voters in the 75 districts of the state.
The stakes are as high for other parties, including the SP, BSP and Congress which are hoping to make a comeback after their poor performance in the Assembly polls earlier this year.
After 17 years, the BSP has contested the local body polls on the party symbol.
Facts related with UP local body elections 2017
- 652 local bodies
- 16 mayors
- 198 Nagar Palika heads
