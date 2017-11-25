UP Civic Polls 2017: Voting For Second Phase Tomorrow Between 7 AM & 5 PM

Voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic elections will be held on Sunday between 7 am and 5 pm amid tight security.Campaigning for the second phase had ended in 25 districts on Friday.State election commissioner S K Agarwal reviewed poll preparations through video conferencing with district magistrates, district election officers, senior police officers and polling observers.Over 52 per cent voting was recorded in the first phase on November 22 which covered 24 districts.After the BJP formed the government in the state with absolute majority in March, this will be the first battle of ballot that will test the popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Unlike other parties, the BJP is taking the civic polls seriously and besides the chief minister himself and his two deputies, senior party leaders are extensively campaigning in the state.While the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have left the campaigning to second-rank leaders, the Congress has engaged senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar and MP Pramod Tewari to address election meetings in selected cities of the state.Besides Varanasi, the districts going to polls in the second phase are Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, SantKabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.Polling for the third and final phase covering 26 districts will take place on November 29. Counting of votes for all the three phases will be on December 1 and results will be declared the same day.