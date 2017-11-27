UP Civic Polls 2017: Combined Polling Percentage Of 1st & 2nd Phase Of Voting Stands At 50.52, Higher Than 46.6 % Recorded In 2012

Around 48.76 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls amid reports of stray cases of EVM malfunctioning and disputes over the names of voters missing from the list.In 2012, the voting percentage in districts that voted today was 43.67 per cent.The state election commission claimed that the combined polling percentage of the first and the second phase of the 2017 UP urban local body polls stands at 50.52, much more than the 46.6 per cent recorded in 2012.The polling percentage in the state capital was 37.57 percent. In 2012, it was 35.6. Allahabad too witnessed a surge in polling by three per cent and it hovered around 34.20.Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed almost 10 per cent increase in polling percentage this time, with 44.39 being the recorded figure. In 2012, the polling percentage in Varanasi was 35.4.The mayoral elections in Allahabad saw 30.47 per cent voters casting their votes, while in Lucknow it was 36 per cent. Varanasi witnessed a voters' turnout of 43.8 per cent for the mayoral elections.The total number of voters in the second phase was 1.3 crore voters.The bottom three districts in terms of polling percentage were Varanasi (44.39 per cent), Lucknow (37.57 per cent) and Allahabad (34.20 per cent).Apart from these, voting percentage in Ghaziabad and Mathura was also below the 50 percent mark.On November 29, the third and final phase of civic polls covering other 26 districts will be held and the counting of votes for all phases will take place on December 1. The results will be declared that day.