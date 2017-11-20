A temple priest had to tell Rahul Gandhi 'this isn't Namaz': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed Congress VP Rahul Gandhi's 'temple tourism' in poll-bound Gujarat." Rahul was sitting in the temple as if he was reading Namaz ( Islamic prayer) . The priest had to tell him to change his posture and sit with folded legs," Yogi said in ABP News' Special Programme Shikhar Sammelan.Further charging at him. Yogi said that Rahul needs to be elevated to Congress chief's post for India to become Congress-free.Commenting on the law and order situation in his state, Yogi said that, Operation Clean campaign is underway. Fearing police action, criminals themselves are surrendering and getting into jails.Talking about the upcoming civic polls in the state, the firebrand CM said, "our opponents has already left the municipal elections battle, they are just tweeting from home." He also said in Gujarat Elections, BJP will win beyond the set target of 150 seats.