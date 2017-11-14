 UP civic polls: CM Yogi to start campaigning from Ayodhya today
The MCD polls are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh on November 22

Updated: 14 Nov 2017 10:50 AM
UP civic polls: CM Yogi to start campaigning from Ayodhya today

UP civic polls: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to start campaigning fir Municipal polls on Tuesday/ Photo: FIle (PTI/File)

Uttar Pradesh:  Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to kickstart his campaigning for the forthcoming Municipal polls in UP from ‘sacred’ and disputed Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Speaking to a news agency, a senior BJP leader said “The chief minister will start his campaign from Ayodhya on November 14. On the same day, he is likely to visit districts of Gonda and Bahraich."

The Chief Minister is also set to address a rally each in all 16 poll-bound MCDs. This will be his first test as a Chief Minister after coming to power in the state.

The MCD polls are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh on November 22. This time, 652 urban local bodies are going for polls.

Out of these 16 corporations, Ayodhya and Mathura-Crindavan corporations, which are constituted by Yogi Government are going to polls for the first time.

