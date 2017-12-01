UP civic poll results: Opposition parties accuse BJP candidate in Moradabad of attaching 10 rupee notes to ballot papers



#योगीकीपहलीपरीक्षा Officials while counting votes display currency notes pre-attached to ballot papers in Moradabad's Thakurdwara centre. Opposition accuses BJP candidate Rajpal Kashyap of buying votes. Returning Officer assures action. #UPCivicPolls2017 pic.twitter.com/oQbK8n1by5

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 1, 2017

New Delhi: A mischievous attempt by certain voters came to light on Friday who had allegedly attached currency notes to ballot papers in the recently conducted Uttar Pradesh civic polls. The matter was reported from Moradabad's Thakurdwara Municipal Council while election commission officials were counting votes at a centre.An official displayed a couple of ballot papers that had Rs 10 currency notes pasted. The notes in each ballot paper were allegedly pasted next to the BJP symbol.Speaking to ABP News, the returning officer assured to look into the matter after Opposition candidates demanded action against the BJP candidate Rajpal Kashyap.Counting of votes of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls began amid tight security on Friday. In the first few hours of counting, BJP had taken lead in 13 out of 16 municipal corporations. BSP was seen leading in three seats till last reports came in.All the results are likely to be out by 5 pm.The elections were held in three phases in 16 municipal corporations, 198 municipal councils and 438 nagar panchayats or Notified Area Councils in three phases that began on November 22.The elections are seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government.