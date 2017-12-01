UP Civic Elections Results 2017 LIVE: BJP ahead in 12 seats, BSP in 3 & Cong 1

For all 652 urban local bodies in the state, the counting of votes has begin at 334 centres today amid tight security arrangements. The results are likely to be declared by 7:00 pm in the evening.
The third and the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls in 26 districts of the state witnessed a voter turnout of 53 per cent. The previous two phases of polling on November 22 and 26 had recorded a turnout of 52.59 and 49.3 respectively.
Uttar Pradesh municipal polls 2017 result: Live updates
- 10:52 am: BJP ahead in Saharanpur
- 10:45 am: Cong, other parties were giving internal support to each other, We fought alone & we are now leading with a good number in early trends: Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP UP chief
- 10:20 am: Hariram Khajanchi, an independent ward candidate from Ayodhya wins by 1 vote
- 10:12 am: BSP Mayor candidate ahead by 12,000 votes in Meerut
- 10:03 am: BJP Mayor candidate Mridula Jaiswal ahead of her rival by 1800 votes in Varanasi
#योगीकीपहलीपरीक्षा l BSP making a steady comeback, is leading in Ghaziabad at 9:53 am taking its tally to 6 l BJP ahead in 9 l Cong 1
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 1, 2017
- 9:45 am: BJP Mayor candidate Hrishikesh Upadhyay leading in Ayodhya
- 9:33 am: Twist in Mathura, now Congress mayor candidate ahead
- 9:26 am: BJP Mayor candidate leading by over 1000 votes in Moradabad, BSP second, SP third and Congress fourth. BJP also leading in Pilibhit
- 9:20 am: Out of 16 mayor seats, BJP ahead in 12 & BSP in four
- 9:15 am: BSP Mayor candidates ahead in 3 municipal corporations
- 9:10 am: I don't consider anyone my competitor. I will be number one, no matter who is second or third: Sanyukta Bhatia, BJP Lucknow Mayor candidate
9:05 am: BJP ahead in 14 out of 16 mayor seats
#योगीकीपहलीपरीक्षा l #UPCivicPolls2017 l Trends at 8:57 am
BJP 15
SP 1
BSP 0
Cong 0
Others 0
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 1, 2017
- 8:59 am: BJP Mayor candidate Naveen Jain ahead in Agra
- BJP's mayor candidate from Allahabad Abhilasha Gupta ahead in early trends
- 8:42 am: BJP ahead in 10 out of 16 mayor seats in Uttar Pradesh
- 8:38 am: BJP ahead in 9 out of 16 mayor seats in Uttar Pradesh
- 8:35 am: BJP ahead in 6 out of 16 municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh
- 8:31 am: From Ghaziabad, BJP Mayor Candidate Asha Sharma leading in early trends
- 8:28 am: From Gorakhpur, BJP's Sitaram Jaiswal ahead
- 8:19 am: Counting delayed by 15 minutes in Kanpur
- 8:00 am: Counting of votes begin
#योगीकीपहलीपरीक्षा Lucknow - BJP Mayor candidate Sanyukta Bhatia offers prayers in a temple ahead of counting
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 1, 2017
- 6:47 am: Results will be announced from 8 am onward
The election campaign generated a lot of political heat with the ruling BJP leaving nothing to chance. Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath criss-crossed the state to woo voters in the name of development, while opposition SP, BSP and Congress campaigns were comparatively low key.
The UP urban local body election, involved over 3.3 crore voters in the 75 districts of the state.
The stakes are as high for other parties, including the SP, BSP and Congress which are hoping to make a comeback after their poor performance in the Assembly polls earlier this year.
After 17 years, the BSP has contested the local body polls on the party symbol.
Facts related with UP local body elections 2017
- 652 local bodies
- 16 mayors
- 198 Nagar Palika heads
First Published: 01 Dec 2017 06:49 AM