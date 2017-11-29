 UP Civic Elections Exit Poll on Nov 29: Where, when and How to see live streaming
  UP Civic Elections Exit Poll on Nov 29: Where, when and How to see live streaming

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 12:44 PM
Image: UP CM Yogi Adityanath/PTI-File

New Delhi: Today is the third and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls which is seen by many as prestige battle for UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

UP Municipal elections had first and second phase on 22 and 26 November, respectively. The result will be out on December 1.

At 6 pm today, ABP News will air exit poll on UP civic polls 2017. The exit poll will not only inform about the mood of the voters but will also have expert discussions side by side.

You can also watch live streaming at: http://www.abplive.in/live-tv

To get all the details related to UP civic exit poll you can also visit ABP News channel's English news website www.abplive.in

You can also download our news app from here.

First Published:
