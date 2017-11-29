UP Civic Elections Exit Poll on Nov 29: Where, when and How to see live streaming

UP Municipal elections had first and second phase on 22 and 26 November, respectively. The result will be out on December 1.
At 6 pm today, ABP News will air exit poll on UP civic polls 2017. The exit poll will not only inform about the mood of the voters but will also have expert discussions side by side.
First Published: 29 Nov 2017 12:41 PM