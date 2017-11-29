UP Civic Elections Exit Poll: BJP set to win 15 out of 16 municipal corporations



In an exit poll conducted by the ABP News, the ruling BJP seems to be ahead of its rivals parties in major municipal corporations of the state.The BJP is likely to retain Lucknow mayor seat, reserved for a woman, with 40 per cent of vote share. Samajwadi Party may get 27 per cent of votes while the BSP will be at distant theird with 13 per cent vote share.In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, BJP Mridula Jaiswal is likely to elected as the mayor the city with 45 per cent of votes.BJP is also set to emerge victorious in Yogi Adityanath's hometown Gorakhpur with 46 per cent vote share.In Ayodhya, from where Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath started his election campaign, people voted in BJP's favour. The saffron party is likely to get 48 per cent vote share in the temple city.In Municipal Corporations of Kanpur and Allahabad, BJP is way ahead of SP and Congress.Of the urban body polls held in 2012, BJP had a mayor in 12 of the 14 municipal corporations. Only Allahabad and Rampur had mayors from the opposition camp. In 2012, Uttar Pradesh was under a Samajwadi Party (SP) rule and the feat was a major one for the BJP as it had not been in power for more than a decade then.The Adityanath government after assuming office constituted municipal corporations of Ayodhya and Vrindavan-Mathura. In Mathura, BJP is set to win mayoral post with 50 per cent vote share.Bareilly and Agra are also going to BJP, according to the exit poll.In Ghaziabad, BJP is getting around 50 per cent of votes.In first, Samajwadi Party edges past BJP in Firozabad civic polls