UP Civic Elections 2017 Results: Where, When and How to see live streaming

These elections are likely to considered a ‘Must Win’ for BJP. Central leadership of BJP is serious about these polls as Yogi’s performance in these polls could set the tone for upcoming Gujarat assembly polls.
Here are the details of UP Civic Elections Results;
Where to watch UP Civic Elections 2017 Results?
The last round of polling in three-phase civic body polls in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday saw the highest turnout as more than 58.72 per cent votes were polled, officials said.
UP Civic Elections Results will be broadcasted over many mediums including TV, Mobile Apps, Websites etc
- LIVE Coverage by TV - ABP News LIVE TV
- LIVE News Updates - ABP LIVE Website
When to Watch UP Civic Elections 2017 Results?
Voting took place for 233 urban bodies spread across 26 districts of the state. Five municipal corporations also went up for vote to elect their new mayors.
- UP Civic Elections Results Date and Timing: The live coverage will be started from 6 AM on 01 Dec 2017.
How to see live streaming of UP Civic Elections 2017 Results?
A large number of young men and women turned up to vote for the urban body polls in the third phase of the crucial elections, which are being seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government's performance the last seven months. It is also a litmus test for Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress.
- Website LIVE Streaming: http://www.abplive.in/live-tv
- Android App LIVE Streaming: ABP News App
- iOS App LIVE Streaming: ABP News App
(With inputs from IANS)
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 30 Nov 2017 01:22 PM