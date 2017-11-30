 UP Civic Elections 2017 Results: Where, When and How to see live streaming
UP Civic Elections 2017 Results: Where, When and How to see live streaming- All you need to know

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: UP Civic Elections 2017

UP Civic poll results of 16 municipal corporations and over 600 other urban bodies (198 nagar palika parishad and 438 nagar panchayat) would be the first test of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other UP ministers.

These elections are likely to considered a ‘Must Win’ for BJP.  Central leadership of BJP is serious about these polls as Yogi’s performance in these polls could set the tone for upcoming Gujarat assembly polls.

Here are the details of UP Civic Elections Results;

Where to watch UP Civic Elections 2017 Results?

The last round of polling in three-phase civic body polls in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday saw the highest turnout as more than 58.72 per cent votes were polled, officials said.

UP Civic Elections Results will be broadcasted over many mediums including TV, Mobile Apps, Websites etc

When to Watch UP Civic Elections 2017 Results?

Voting took place for 233 urban bodies spread across 26 districts of the state. Five municipal corporations also went up for vote to elect their new mayors.

  • UP Civic Elections Results Date and Timing: The live coverage will be started from 6 AM on 01 Dec 2017.


How to see live streaming of UP Civic Elections 2017 Results?

A large number of young men and women turned up to vote for the urban body polls in the third phase of the crucial elections, which are being seen as a referendum of Yogi Adityanath government's performance the last seven months. It is also a litmus test for Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published:
