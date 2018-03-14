 UP bypolls result: 'Were not prepared for SP-BSP alliance' says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Updated: 14 Mar 2018 04:51 PM
UP bypolls results shook BJP/ Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the bypoll results of Gorakhpur and Phulpur where Samajwadi Party is leading on both the seats.

The more ironical part is that both Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats are CM Yogi’s and Deputy CM’s seats respectively.

Speaking to media, Maurya said “we are highly disappointed with the results. But, we were not prepared that SP and BSP could come together against us to fight the election”.

He further added saying, “We will keep our preparation for 2019 in such a manner that we stay prepared with the fact that we have to fight against the two of them together”.

He also said that we will analyse the loopholes and work on them for the 2019 general elections.

He further said, we were certain that we would win these elections but SP-BSP alliance has changed the game.

The SP win in the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur has come as a shocker to BJP who won the assembly elections in the state with a huge margin.

First Published:
