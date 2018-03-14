 UP bypolls: It appears Mayawati's support to Akhilesh Yadav bearing fruit!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • UP bypolls: It appears Mayawati's support to Akhilesh Yadav bearing fruit!

UP bypolls: It appears Mayawati's support to Akhilesh Yadav bearing fruit!

After 19th round of counting, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading by 28,737 votes with 2,93,153 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was second with 2,64,416 votes.

By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 04:31 PM
UP bypolls: It appears Mayawati's support to Akhilesh Yadav bearing fruit!

Leader of the opposition and Samajwadi Party member Ram Govind Choudhury met Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati in Lucknow (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In both Phulpur and Gorakhpur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind Samajwadi Party (SP) which means that Mayawati's recent decision to support Akhilesh Yadav to keep BJP at bay is bearing fruits.






After 19th round of counting, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading by 28,737 votes with 2,93,153 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was second with 2,64,416 votes.

In both the districts (Gorakhpur and Phulpur), bypolls were held on March 11, Sunday. However, less than 50 % voting was recorded.

[ALSO READ] UP bypolls: Less than 50 percent voting in Gorakhpur and Phulpur

In Gorakhpur constituency, bypoll was necessitated as the seat was vacated by Yogi Adityanath after taking over as the Chief Minister last year.

In Phulpur, bypoll was necessitated after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated his seat.

The Uttar Pradesh bypolls are being seen as a "rehearsal" for the 2019 general election. Winning Gorakhpur seat, in particular, is a matter of prestige for the saffron party as it has been a bastion of now CM Yogi Adityanath who has won from that seat five consecutive times.

Interestingly, just before the by-elections in the state, BSP had extended support to arch-rival Samajwadi Party candidates so that BJP loses.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ

OPINION: Naxalism menace in India and the way forward

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Will analyse bypoll results: UP Deputy CM

trending now

VIDEO
Bride's bindaas dance in choli and jeans goes viral
INDIA
Araria Lok Sabha bypoll: RJD wins by 61988 votes
VIDEO
Gujarat: Congress MLA Pratap Dudhat hits BJP MLA Jagdish ...