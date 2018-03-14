 UP bypolls: Samajwadi Party bags both Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS seats
  UP bypolls: Samajwadi Party bags both Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS seats

UP bypolls: Samajwadi Party bags both Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS seats

After 19th round of counting, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading by 28,737 votes with 2,93,153 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was second with 2,64,416 votes.

Updated: 14 Mar 2018 07:19 PM
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party's (SP) Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has won Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes on Wednesday. From Gorakhpur, another SP candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad was elected to the Lok Sabha, defeating the BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla by 21,881 votes.

In both Phulpur and Gorakhpur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind Samajwadi Party (SP). It means that Mayawati's recent decision to support Akhilesh Yadav to keep BJP at bay beared fruits.

In both the districts (Gorakhpur and Phulpur), bypolls were held on March 11, Sunday. However, less than 50 % voting was recorded.

In Gorakhpur constituency, bypoll was necessitated as the seat was vacated by Yogi Adityanath after taking over as the Chief Minister last year.

In Phulpur, bypoll was necessitated after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated his seat.

The Uttar Pradesh bypolls are being seen as a "rehearsal" for the 2019 general election. Winning Gorakhpur seat, in particular, was a matter of prestige for the saffron party as it had been a bastion of now CM Yogi Adityanath who has won from that seat five consecutive times.

Interestingly, just before the by-elections in the state, BSP had extended support to arch-rival Samajwadi Party candidates so that BJP loses.

