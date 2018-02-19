UP by-polls: For Yogi’s Gorakhpur & Maurya’s Phulpur, BJP selects a non-preist and a former Varanasi mayor

The two seats in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya resigned from the Lok Sabha last year.
The choice of Shukla is seen as an outreach by the party to Brahmins. They are the largest upper caste community in the state and have been BJP’s traditional supporters.
The by-elections are scheduled to be held on March 11, Tuesday is the last day for filing the nominations. Counting of votes will take place on March 14.
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 04:32 PM