In a major development related with Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati may give support to Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav to keep Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power.BSP will going to have a meeting in the afternoon today and the decision regarding the same may be announced in the same meeting.By-polls election will be held in UP on March 11 as the seats fell vacant after CM Yogi Adityanath took over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Keshav Maurya as his deputy.The votes will be counted on March 14.