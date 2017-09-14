UP: Bodies of two girls, with eyes missing, found in Chambal Valley

Both girls were students of class 11th and it is learned they left from home saying that they are going to school. The girls are believed to be in their late teens.Yogita and Himani along with friend Laxmi were on their way to school but they never reached the educational institution.On Wednesday, the bodies of Yogita and Himani were found in the valley but there was no sign of Laxmi. The family of victims is blaming Laxmi for the incident but interestingly there is no sign of Laxmi too.Laxmi's father is also searching his daughter.The eyes of both the girls are missing.The bodies were found on September 12 under a bridge in Sahson area here after which police was alerted by locals, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.It is suspected that they were killed somewhere else and their bodies later dumped here.A probe is on in the matter, said Superintendent of Police.(With inputs from PTI)