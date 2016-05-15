UP Board High School (Class 10th) Exam Result 2016 to be declared today at upresults.nic.in & upmsp.edu.in

This year, pass percentage for high school (class 10th) is 87.66% and for intermediate (class 12th) it is 87.99%.
Saumya Patel of Vibgyou public inter college Raebareli, secures 1st position with 98.67% marks in 10th and Sakshi Verma of Maharani Laxmibai Inter College Barabanki, ranks first in 12th with 98.20% marks.
Students, who have been patiently waiting for their results, need to visit UP Board's official websites in order to check results. They can also get to know about UP Board High School (Class 10th) results through SMS.
High School (Class 10th) and intermediate (Class 12th) exams, for 2015-16 session- were conducted by the UP Board in the months of February-March wherein over 30 lakh students appeared.
Follow these steps to check your 2015-2016 UP Board results:
1: Access the board’s official website: upresults.nic.in OR upmsp.nic.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will appear on the screen
A message for Students:
The most important thing we want students to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extremely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life's unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
First Published: 15 May 2016 09:48 AM