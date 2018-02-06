UP board exams begin today: CCTVs installed to ensure 'zero cheating'

Uttar Pradesh: To break the stained image, the state government has taken up new measures starting this year board exams which began on Tuesday. The officials have now placed several CCTV cameras to monitor if students are resorting to practices like cheating.UPSEB would be conducting the UP Board Examinations for both class 12th and 10th starting today.The board has long been associated with mass cheating incidents and ineffective administration. But, the boards are taking place for the first time under Yogi Adityanath government, which is trying very hard to change the old image.Also, several senior officers have also been deployed for the same to ensure nothing unethical happens under the table.As per the officials, no incident of cheating has been reported so far.Another major step taking up by the state government is imposing Section 144 in Kanpur. The Section 144 imposed forbids more than 4 people cannot gather at a spot. Carrying any weapons is also strictly forbidden. Over 67 lakh students would be appearing for the UP Board Exams 2018 starting today.A total of 37,12,508 students are appearing for class X ad 30,17,032 candidates for class XII exams.