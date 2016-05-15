UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2016: To be declared at upresults.nic.in & upmsp.edu.in today

: UP Board class 12th (Intermediate) examination results 2016 will be released by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh today at 12:00 noon on the official websites of the UP education board.Students awaiting their results, need to visit UP Board's official websites in order to check results once declared. They can also get to know about UP Board High School (Class 10th) results through SMS.High School (Class 10th) and intermediate (Class 12th) exams, for 2015-16 session- were conducted by the UP Board in the months of February-March wherein over 30 lakh students appeared.1: Access the board’s official website: upresults.nic.in OR upmsp.nic.in3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’5: Your results will appear on the screenThe most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life's unexpected twists and turns.If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.