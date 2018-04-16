UP Board class 10, 12 result 2018 likely to be announced next week at upmsp.edu.in

The Board conducted its high school (tenth board) examination and higher secondary examination (twelfth board) in the month of February and March.



As per the latest reports, the board has decided on the dates of result declaration. It is highly likely that the Board will announce the UPMSP Board class tenth and twelfth results next week.



Students can check the UP board results on the official websites : http://upresults.nic.in/ and https://upmsp.edu.in.



Earlier it was rumoured that the result will be announced this week.



UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the results of class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the state board will be declared this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.



As per PTI reports, Sharma who was in Jaunpur to inaugurate a school last week had said "We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated in time. We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April.

He had said that in the coming months this practice will be replicated in universities and colleges. "All universities have been directed to ensure all examinations are over by June 15. The government is also making efforts that from next year all universities hold their examinations at the same time."



The board exams this year were conducted amid tight security and strict measures were put in place to discourage cheating. Reports have said more than 10 lakh students skipped the exams - conducted between February 6 and March 12. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

NEW DELHI: The UP Board exam results for class 10 and class 12 are likely to be announced next week by the of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary & Higher Education (UPMSP Board) at the official website upmsp.edu.in.