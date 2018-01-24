UP Board Admit Card 2018 download: Admit cards for class 10, 12 exams will be available from Jan 25 on upmsp.edu.in

Once available on the internet, both regular and private students can download and print their admit cards to sit for the examinations.Students can also get admit cards from their schools.The Uttar Pradesh Board's Class 10 and 12 exams for the 2017-18 academic session would begin on February 6, 2018 and conclude on March 10.The Class 10 exams would be completed in a record 14 working days this time while the exams for Class 12 will conclude in 25 working days.High school exams will be conducted between February 6 and February 22, and intermediate between February 6 and March 10.As many as 67,02,483 students have enrolled for the exams this year.Of this, 37,12,508 are for Class 10 and 29,89,975 for Class 12.Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds charge of Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments, had asserted that the exams this year would be conducted with full transparency, be cheating free and also be done within a month.