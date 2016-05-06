 UP Board 12th Result 2016 - upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh Intermediate exam Results 2016 to be declared on may 15
By: || Updated: 06 May 2016 02:03 PM
New Delhi: Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is goin to announce its class 12th (Intermediate) results on Sunday, 15th May 2016. Students who appeared for UP board 12th examinations for 2015-2016 session will be able to check their results on board's official website.

This year, the examinations for Intermediate (class 12th) were held in the months of February-March wherein lakhs of students have appeared.

The results are awaited by over 30 lakh students who appeared for the high school and intermediate examinations this year.

Last year, girls outperformed boys in Uttar Pradesh in intermediate examinations with the pass percentage of 88.83 against the pass percentage of boys 92.16%.

Follow these simple steps to check your 2015-2016 UP Board results:

1: Access the board's official website: http://upmsp.nic.in/

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen

About the Board

The UP Board, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, was established in 1921 in Allahabad. It subsequently started conducting examinations in 1923. It was founded for the promotion and development of Secondary Education in Uttar Pradesh.

The primary functions of the board are to recommend the syllabus, propose rules and specify courses of instruction and textbooks, teaching by correspondence courses, recognition of high school and intermediate education of schools in Uttar Pradesh.

At present there are 9121 secondary schools recognized by the U.P. Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

