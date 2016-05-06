 UP Board 10th Result 2016 - upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh high school exam Results 2016 to be declared on May 15
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • UP Board 10th Result 2016 - upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh high school exam Results 2016 to be declared on May 15

UP Board 10th Result 2016 - upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh high school exam Results 2016 to be declared on May 15

By: || Updated: 06 May 2016 02:04 PM
UP Board 10th Result 2016 - upresults.nic.in Uttar Pradesh high school exam Results 2016 to be declared on May 15
New Delhi: Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh will declare its class 10th (High School) results on Sunday, 15th May 2016. Students who appeared for UP board examinations for 2015-2016 session will be able to check their results on board's official website.

This year, the examinations for High School were held in the months of February-March wherein lakhs of students have appeared.

The results are awaited by over 30 lakh students who appeared for the high school and intermediate examinations this year.

Last year, girls outperformed boys in Uttar Pradesh in high school examinations with the pass percentage of 88.34 against the pass percentage of boys 79.73%.

Follow these simple steps to check your 2015-2016 UP Board results:

1: Access the board's official website: http://upmsp.nic.in/

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will be flashed on the screen

About the Board

The UP Board, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, was established in 1921 in Allahabad. It subsequently started conducting examinations in 1923. It was founded for the promotion and development of Secondary Education in Uttar Pradesh.

The primary functions of the board are to recommend the syllabus, propose rules and specify courses of instruction and textbooks, teaching by correspondence courses, recognition of high school and intermediate education of schools in Uttar Pradesh.

At present there are 9121 secondary schools recognized by the U.P. Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story IN PICS: Massive Crowd Of 40,000 Farmers Reaches Mumbai

trending now

INDIA
Khilji's character reminds me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada
INDIA
57% polling in Araria LS bypoll
INDIA
Amarinder, Badals hand-in-glove, playing 'friendly match' in Punjab: AAP's ...