UP: Ambedkar statue vandalized in Meerut

The incident took place in Khurd village early in the morning and was noticed by villagers and others. Senior district officials rushed to the spot and security forces were deployed in large numbers.
The incident comes after a Lenin statue was toppled in Tripura and a statue of Periyar was broken in Tamil Nadu by suspected BJP activists.
[ALSO READ] PM Modi reacts after Lenin, Periyar statues vandalised; expresses "strong disapproval”
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Mar 2018 04:03 PM