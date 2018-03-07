 UP: Ambedkar statue vandalized in Meerut
The incident took place in Khurd village early in the morning and was noticed by villagers and others. Senior district officials rushed to the spot and security forces were deployed in large numbers.

Lucknow: A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident comes after a Lenin statue was toppled in Tripura and a statue of Periyar was broken in Tamil Nadu by suspected BJP activists.

