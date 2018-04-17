UP: 8-year-old raped and murdered during wedding ceremony in Etah

The incident triggered protests by the family who blocked the Etah-Farrukhabad road demanding Rs 10 lakh as compensation.



According to police, the incident took place at around 1.30 AM near Mandi Samiti gate on the Aliganj road. The 8-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend a marriage ceremony.







The accused, Sonu Jatav, was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her. The man was in an inebriated state.



The body of the girl was later found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue. A rope was found tied around the neck of the girl.



The police said "On the basis of complaints filed by the family members, police have arrested Sonu Jatav. A case has been registered against the accused for rape and murder of the girl. POCSO Act has also been slapped on the accused since the victim was a minor." For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

: An eight-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by a man in Etah. The accused was hired to set up tents on the occasion.