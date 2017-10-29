UP: 8-year-old boy hit by car in minister's convoy in Gonda, dies

A minor boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the motorcade of an Uttar Pradesh minister near Colonelganj in Gonda district.An eight-year old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a car in the convoy of UP Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Saturday.The boy was playing along the footpath late in the evening, when the minister's convoy drove over him.Police said the minister's cavalcade was passing through Colonelganj area. The boy was knocked down by one of the vehicles in the fleet and died on way to hospital.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.Besides announcing the compensation, the chief minister directed the DGP to submit a detailed report and initiate strict action against those responsible for the incident.