Unnao Gangrape: Another BJP MLA’s insensitive remark, asks 'who would rape a mother of three'

In a statement issued by Singh to media, he can be heard narrating his philosophy and claiming that is psychologically ‘impossible’.
The defiant MLA speaking exclusively to ABP News refused to apologise and said, "My words are being misunderstood by the media".
He further claimed “Kuldeep Sengar is innocent and is being framed falsely”. He also said that his brother may have beaten up victim’s father.
Yes we are happy that finally an FIR has been registered against #KuldeepSinghSengar , had this been done much earlier, my brother(victim's father) would be alive today. Still, lets see if he will be arrested or not: Uncle of victim #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/mCFiBpAdUO
The police on Thursday registered an FIR against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district.
The MLA has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said.
The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Maksi police station, the officer said.
Police said the FIR against the MLA was registered early this morning.
Late last night the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the Unnao rape case.
