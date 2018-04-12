  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Unnao Gangrape: Another BJP MLA’s insensitive remark, asks 'who would rape a mother of three'
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Unnao Gangrape: Another BJP MLA’s insensitive remark, asks 'who would rape a mother of three'

Unnao Gangrape: Another BJP MLA’s insensitive remark, asks 'who would rape a mother of three'

In a statement issued by Singh to media, he can be heard narrating his philosophy and claiming that is psychologically ‘impossible’.

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 12:02 PM
Unnao SHOCKER: Another BJP MLA’s insensitive remark, says 'who would rape a mother of 3?'
Unnao: One after another shameless statements are pouring in from Bharatiya Janta Party MLAs in favour of rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar; who allegedly gang-raped an 18-year-old along with his aides. 

Defending Sengar, another party MLA from Balia, Surendra Singh made a horrendous statement, saying “who would rape a mother of three?”

In a statement issued by Singh to media, he can be heard narrating his philosophy and claiming that is psychologically ‘impossible’.

The defiant MLA speaking exclusively to ABP News refused to apologise and  said, "My words are being misunderstood by the media".

He further claimed “Kuldeep Sengar is innocent and is being framed falsely”. He also said that his brother may have beaten up victim’s father.





The police on Thursday registered an FIR against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district.

The MLA has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Maksi police station, the officer said.

Police said the FIR against the MLA was registered early this morning.

Late last night the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the Unnao rape case.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 09:06 AM
View Comments
Next Story Congress' 1st list for Karnataka assembly polls likely on Friday
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give cute couple goals

Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Is Vir Das in and Kapil Sharma out...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story will melt your he...

Salman Khan's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actor threatened by Bishnoi...

Ghanti Bajao: PM’s Ujjwala Yojana failing in its objective of p...