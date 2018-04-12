Unnao rape episode: 'Case has been given to CBI, agency will decide on arrest,' says UP DGP

Top cop said that "police is hearing both sides."



"Now case has been given to CBI, agency will decide on arrest," he added.



On Thursday, an FIR has been registered against BJP MLA. The case is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).





The UP government on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against Sengar. MLA has allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district.



Based on the SIT report submitted by ADG Lucknow Zone Rajeev Krishna, the BJP-led state government has decided to suspend D K Dwivedi, CMS and Prashant Upadhyay, EMO. "Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against three doctors namely Manoj Kumar (ortho surgeon), G P Sachan (surgeon) and Gaurav Agrawal (EMO) for laxity in giving proper medical care to the victim's father, both prior to judicial custody and on referral from jail to the district hospital while in judicial custody," said the statement, reported news agency PTI.



"Circle Officer Safipur, Kunwar Bahadur Singh has been suspended for negligence in handling the repeated complaints given by the victim," it said, reported news agency.



The victim tried to immolate herself in front of the CM's residence, seeking justice. Her father was arrested later and he died in hospital.



New Delhi: Commenting on Unnao rape case, OP Singh, UP DGP said that police is not defending BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.