 Unnao Rape Case: Yogi summons accused BJP MLA; says those at fault will not be spared
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Unnao Rape Case: Yogi summons accused BJP MLA; says those at fault will not be spared

Unnao Rape Case: Yogi summons accused BJP MLA; says those at fault will not be spared

BJP's Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the MLA of Unnao district's Bangermau constituency.

By: || Updated: 09 Apr 2018 06:05 PM
Unnao Rape Case: Yogi summons accused BJP MLA; says those at fault will not be spared
New Delhi: After the father of an 18-year-old woman who alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers died in custody, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those at fault whoever they might be will not be spared.



While talking to media, Yogi said “It is an unfortunate incident. ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared”



It was said that a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the case.

At first, ill health was attributed to the man's death by the officials, but the man's relatives alleged that he was murdered in jail by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from Unnao named as accused by the rape victim.

Image: ABP News Bureau

On Sunday, an 18-year-old girl tried to immolate herself outside CM's residence after alleging that she was raped by  Sengar.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the MLA of Unnao district's Bangermau constituency, around 90 km from Lucknow.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar (PIC/ANI)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Teen stole 12 phones when Salman Khan fans gathered at Galaxy apartments; arrested

trending now

WORLD
China terms India's patrolling in Asaphila 'Transgression'; Our land, ...
WORLD
Heart-wrenching ! Pictures reveal what children in Syria are going ...
INDIA
BJP attacks Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for observing 'fast ...