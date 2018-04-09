Unnao Rape Case: Yogi summons accused BJP MLA; says those at fault will not be spared

While talking to media, Yogi said “It is an unfortunate incident. ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared”
It is an unfortunate incident. ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared: UP CM Adityanath on death of rape victim's father. Victim along with her family attempted suicide outside CM residence, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mG98O61Inn
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 9, 2018
It was said that a magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the case.
At first, ill health was attributed to the man's death by the officials, but the man's relatives alleged that he was murdered in jail by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from Unnao named as accused by the rape victim.
Image: ABP News Bureau
On Sunday, an 18-year-old girl tried to immolate herself outside CM's residence after alleging that she was raped by Sengar.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the MLA of Unnao district's Bangermau constituency, around 90 km from Lucknow.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar (PIC/ANI)
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 05:26 PM