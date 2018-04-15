  • Latest News
Unnao rape case: 'Yogi Adityanath is unfit to be CM of UP,' says Dinesh Rao of Congress

"If he had any decency he would have resigned by now," says Rao.

By: | Updated: 15 Apr 2018 10:58 AM
Image: Dinesh Gundu Rao/ANI

New Delhi: Commenting on Unnao rape case, Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president of Karnataka Congress on Sunday came out all guns blazing against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Mr. Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, he is unfit to be CM of Uttar Pradesh, if he had any decency he would have resigned by now," Rao said reported ANI.

The ruling BJP government in the state is being criticised for showing lackluster attitude towards Unnao rape case.

As per reports, a victim has alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence, when she had gone to meet him, along with a relative, seeking a job. The incident, reportedly, happened on June 4, 2017.

The victim's family, in February, had moved the court, seeking to include the MLA's name in the case.

However, cops booked victim's father under the Arms Act on April 3 and put in jail on April 5.

Disturbed by the alleged police inaction and troubled from influential people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Adityanath's residence.

Shockingly, victim's father died in jail. The post-mortem examination report suggested serious injuries on his body. A video clip has gone viral, purportedly showing the girl's father before his death.

In the latest development in the case, on Saturday, Sengar, the main accused in Unnao rape case, was sent to seven-day CBI custody.

First Published: 15 Apr 2018 10:41 AM
