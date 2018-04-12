Unnao rape case: Here's what POCSO Act is all about

Victim's uncle told ABP News that "FIR isn't enough, he must be arrested."



The case is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).



Here's what POCSO Act is all about:



POCSO Act provides for a variety of crimes under which an accused can be punished

POCSO Act says that a child is one who is under 18 years of age

The act describes different forms of sexual abuse, including penetrative and non-penetrative assault and criminalises acts of immodesty against children too

POCSO act is gender-neutral. In case of pornography, it criminalises even watching of pornographic content involving children

Act provides for various procedural reforms

It has made the tiring process of trial in the country considerably easier for children

POCSO act provides for special courts that conduct the trial (in-camera)

Act also prohibits revealing the identity of the child

The Act, above all, specifies that a case of child sexual abuse must be disposed of within a year from the date the crime is reported.



The UP government on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against Sengar. MLA has allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district, a year back.



: In the latest development in the Unnao rape case, an FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, said Police SO Rajesh Singh on Thursday. The matter is now handed over to CBI. The MLA isn't arrested yet.