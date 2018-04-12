Unnao rape case: Here's what POCSO Act is all about

POCSO Act prohibits revealing the identity of the child

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 01:56 PM
Representational image (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Unnao rape case, an FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, said Police SO Rajesh Singh on Thursday. The matter is now handed over to CBI. The MLA isn't arrested yet.

Victim's uncle told ABP News that "FIR isn't enough, he must be arrested."

The case is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Here's what POCSO Act is all about:

  1. POCSO Act provides for a variety of crimes under which an accused can be punished

  2. POCSO Act says that a child is one who is under 18 years of age

  3. The act describes different forms of sexual abuse, including penetrative and non-penetrative assault and criminalises acts of immodesty against children too

  4. POCSO act is gender-neutral. In case of pornography, it criminalises even watching of pornographic content involving children

  5. Act provides for various procedural reforms

  6. It has made the tiring process of trial in the country considerably easier for children

  7. POCSO act provides for special courts that conduct the trial (in-camera)

  8. Act also prohibits revealing the identity of the child

  9. The Act, above all, specifies that a case of child sexual abuse must be disposed of within a year from the date the crime is reported.


The UP government on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against Sengar. MLA has allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district, a year back.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 01:56 PM
