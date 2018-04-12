Unnao rape case: Here's what POCSO Act is all about

The case is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
Here's what POCSO Act is all about:
- POCSO Act provides for a variety of crimes under which an accused can be punished
- POCSO Act says that a child is one who is under 18 years of age
- The act describes different forms of sexual abuse, including penetrative and non-penetrative assault and criminalises acts of immodesty against children too
- POCSO act is gender-neutral. In case of pornography, it criminalises even watching of pornographic content involving children
- Act provides for various procedural reforms
- It has made the tiring process of trial in the country considerably easier for children
- POCSO act provides for special courts that conduct the trial (in-camera)
- Act also prohibits revealing the identity of the child
- The Act, above all, specifies that a case of child sexual abuse must be disposed of within a year from the date the crime is reported.
The UP government on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against Sengar. MLA has allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district, a year back.
