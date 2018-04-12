Unnao rape case: FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Victim's uncle told ABP News that "FIR isn't enough, he must be arrested."



The case is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).





Unnao rape case: FIR was registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger under sections 363, 366, 376 ,506 and POCSO act. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/uNRAGchM88

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018





The UP government on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against Sengar. The MLA has allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district.



Based on the SIT report submitted by ADG Lucknow Zone Rajeev Krishna, the BJP-led state government has decided to suspend D K Dwivedi, CMS and Prashant Upadhyay, EMO. "Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against three doctors namely Manoj Kumar (ortho surgeon), G P Sachan (surgeon) and Gaurav Agrawal (EMO) for laxity in giving proper medical care to the victim's father, both prior to judicial custody and on referral from jail to the district hospital while in judicial custody," said the statement, reported news agency PTI.



"Circle Officer Safipur, Kunwar Bahadur Singh has been suspended for negligence in handling the repeated complaints given by the victim," it said, reported news agency.



The victim tried to immolate herself in front of the CM's residence, seeking justice last Sunday. Her father was arrested later and he died in hospital.



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

In the latest development in the Unnao rape case, an FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, said Police SO Rajesh Singh on Thursday.