Unnao Rape Case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar detained by CBI, 3 cases registered against him

The police arrested him from his home in Indra Nagar at 4:30 am.



The development came after the Centre gave a nod for a CBI probe into the matter on Thursday.



The CBI has registered three separate cases against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother, for allegedly raping a minor girl.



The Banagrmau MLA is facing questions by CBI in cases realated to alleged rape of the minor girl and the death of her father in police custody.



The case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself last Sunday outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence alleging police inaction against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.



Later the rape victim’s father Pappu Singh succumbed to injuries after being allegedly beaten up by Sengar’s supporters.



Police had on Tuesday arrested Sengar's brother Atul Singh and four of his aides -- Baua, Vineet, Shailu and Sonu for beating the girl's father to death.



Allahabad High Court on Thursday rebuked the UP government for being tardy in arresting BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, despite an FIR against him.



The Uttar Pradesh government had referred the matter to the CBI which registered the case after getting reference from the centre last night.



An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI.



Watch ABP News' exclusive report here.





BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in Unnao rape case, has been detained by CBI at early hours of Friday from Lucknow.