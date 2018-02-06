Unnao: Quack used single syringe on multiple patients! Now, 40 are HIV positive

At least 40 HIV positive cases detected in Unnao's Bangarmau in a report over a health camp which was held in November 2017. Locals said, "People used to go to a quack for treatment who used to use a single syringe on everyone.""40 positive cases have been found. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up," said Sunil, Bangarmau Councillor."We had set up a health camps where these cases were found to be confirmed. We have received orders & are deciding our further course of action," Pramod Kumar, Medical Superintendent."It's being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits & those who practice without license. Since it's a transit point, HIV carriers are likely to come there. So we're mapping truck drivers who come there & offer treatment to them," said Sidharth Nath Singh, UP Health Minister.