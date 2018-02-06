 Unnao: Quack used single syringe on multiple patients! Now, 40 are HIV positive
"We had set up a health camps where these cases were found to be confirmed. We have received orders & are deciding our further course of action," Pramod Kumar, Medical Superintendent.

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 08:42 AM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: At least 40 HIV positive cases detected in Unnao's Bangarmau in a report over a health camp which was held in November 2017. Locals said, "People used to go to a quack for treatment who used to use a single syringe on everyone."

"40 positive cases have been found. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up," said Sunil, Bangarmau Councillor.

"It's being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits & those who practice without license. Since it's a transit point, HIV carriers are likely to come there. So we're mapping truck drivers who come there & offer treatment to them," said Sidharth Nath Singh, UP Health Minister.

First Published:
