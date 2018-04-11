The victim's father was allegedly forced to withdraw the case against the MLA. Upon his refusal, he was picked up by police late on Sunday and was allegedly roughed up by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's brother Atul Singh and his aides.



“It is sheer negligence on part of the police. Though the police earlier maintained that Atul Singh was not on the spot when the teen’s father was thrashed, we found that the police acted under duress to save him,” ThePrint quoted Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Anand Kumar as saying.







Kumar said the police omitted Atul Singh's name from the FIR and registered an FIR against the victim's father.



Police on Tuesday suspended six of its personnel including station house officer of Makhi and five constables in the case. Sengar's brother Atul Singh and four of his aides -- Baua, Vineet, Shailu and Sonu were also arrested for beating the girl's father to death.



The rape victim had attempted to self-immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence few days ago after alleging police apathy and inaction. On Wednesday morning she spoke to reporters saying she has no power left to take on the powerful BJP MLA and his family in attaining justice. “We are weak and have no power left. The government is not doing anything. The BJP government is saving and shielding Sengar,” said the inconsolable girl.



She raised fears of being attacked by Atul Singh who she believes will be released soon.



In his defence, Sengar had earlier said the girl's family is from the lower strata of society and that's why they are making false accusations.

