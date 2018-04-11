Unnao gangrape: Rape victim says "no power left to fight"; BJP MLA Sengar's wife says girl should undergo narco test

Police on Tuesday suspended six of its personnel including station house officer of Makhi and five constables. Sengar's brother Atul Singh and four of his aides -- Baua, Vineet, Shailu and Sonu were also arrested for beating the girl's father to death.



The rape victim had attempted to self-immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence few days ago after alleging police apathy and inaction. On Wednesday morning she spoke to reporters saying she has no power left to take on the powerful BJP MLA and his family in attaining justice.







“We are weak and have no power left. The government is not doing anything. The BJP government is saving and shielding Sengar,” said the inconsolable girl.



She raised fears of being attacked by Atul Singh who she believes will be released soon.



In his defence, Sengar had earlier said the girl’s family is from the lower strata of society and that’s why they are making false accusations.



Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court this morning took cognizance of the case that has put the ruling BJP government in the backfoot.



Sengar’s wife Sangeeta and his family this morning came out in droves to protest against the humiliation the family is facing because of the “unwarranted allegations”. She met Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police OP Singh and demanded a Narco test for her husband and the Unnao rape victim.



“We want justice. The media has already termed my husband a rapist. I demand a narco test to be conducted against the girl. My husband is being made a pawn to get his image tarnished. We also have two daughters one of whom is a medical student. Their reputation is at stake. If the situation continues like this then even we will commit suicides,” Sangeeta told reporters.



Amid public outrage growing in the state against the BJP leader, ABP News has obtained a telephonic conversation between Sengar and the girl's uncle in which he is intimidating him to drop the case.

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team began its probe in the Unnao gangrape case Wednesday morning. A local BJP MLA is accused of raping an 18-year-old girl along with others. Two days ago the rape victim’s father Pappu Singh succumbed to injuries after being allegedly beaten up by the legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s supporters.