Unnao gangrape: Arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Allahabad HC directs CBI

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the CBI to arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who has been accused with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

Updated: 13 Apr 2018 04:19 PM
BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar, accused in a rape case, surrounded by media persons outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Lucknow on Wednesday night. PTI Photo

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the CBI to arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who has been accused with the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government told the High Court that Sengar has been detained for interrogation, after which a bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar asked the CBI to arrest Sengar.

The court asked the probe agency to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with the law and to file a status report by May 2.

Earlier on Friday, Sengar was detained by the CBI during early morning hours. The development came after the Centre gave a nod for a CBI probe into the matter on Thursday.



The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rebuked the UP government for being tardy in arresting BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, despite an FIR against him.

The Banagrmau MLA is facing questions by CBI in cases related to the alleged rape of the minor girl and the death of her father in police custody. The CBI has registered three separate cases against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother, for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The Uttar Pradesh government had referred the matter to the CBI which registered the case after getting the reference from the centre.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI.

First Published: 13 Apr 2018 04:18 PM
