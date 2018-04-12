Unnao case: Yogi orders CBI probe against rape accused BJP MLA and his supporters

The major announcement comes a day after MLAs family claimed that he is ‘not-guilty’ and instead put the onus on the victim and her family.



State police had earlier ordered a formation of SIT in the case, which was supposed to submit a report to CM.



In a shocking revelation, the girl’s father’s autopsy report revealed that he died of severely being thrashed and had wounds on his eye and back as well.







The big step has been taken by the government after it was severly criticized for taking no action against the accused MLA even after such horrendous charges were levied against him and his family.

Unnao: In a fresh development in Unnao gang-rape case; where an 18-year-old was sexually assaulted, allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and his brothers; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI probe in the case. CM also ordered to file a case against accused MLA and his supporters, who allegedly killed the girls’s father in police custody.