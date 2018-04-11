Unnao case: Rape accused BJP MLA's alleged phone call to victim's family goes viral

In the clip, Sengar allegedly asked the rape survivor's uncle to "settle the case".



The audio conversation, the authenticity of which cannot be ascertained, begins with the victim's family member accusing "neta ji" (Sengar) of thrashing people.



Sengar later asked the victim's uncle why has he forwarded an "application" against him. To which he replied, "I was not doing anything against you".



Sengar is further heard saying, "You come to us and tell the family members to put to an end whatever has happened. Now you and us together will start a new chapter"



Sengar also said he will make his brother Atul and Mahesh accept their mistakes.







Earlier on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team began its probe in the Unnao gangrape case in which Sengar and his aides were accused of raping an 18-year-old girl. Two days ago the rape victim’s father Pappu Singh succumbed to injuries after being allegedly beaten up by the legislator Sengar’s supporters.



Police on Tuesday suspended six of its personnel including station house officer of Makhi and five constables. Sengar's brother Atul Singh and four of his aides -- Baua, Vineet, Shailu and Sonu were also arrested for beating the girl's father to death.



The rape victim had attempted to self-immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence few days ago after alleging police apathy and inaction. On Wednesday morning she spoke to reporters saying she has no power left to take on the powerful BJP MLA and his family in attaining justice. “We are weak and have no power left. The government is not doing anything. The BJP government is saving and shielding Sengar,” said the inconsolable girl.



She raised fears of being attacked by Atul Singh who she believes will be released soon.



In his defence, Sengar had earlier said the girl's family is from the lower strata of society and that's why they are making false accusations.

