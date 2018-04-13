Unnao and Kathua rape cases: Refrain from 'victim shaming', urges Smriti Irani

The minister also tried to remind the Congress party over rape accused Gayatri Prajapati, who was put forth by the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh polls which eventually BJP won. The Samajwadi Party had fought the elections with Congress party.
Earlier, Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel hit out at Smriti Irani for remaining silent and not giving out a statement on behalf of the government on the Kathua and Unnao rape issues.
यूपी के उन्नाव और जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ की बलात्कारी घटना के बाद भाजपा सरकार की महिला मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी क्यूँ चुप हैं???
दिल्ली की निर्भया को न्याय दिलाने के लिए उस वक़्त के प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहनसिंह जी को चूड़ियाँ भेजने वाली स्मृति दीदी आज के प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी को क्या भेजेगी !
— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) April 13, 2018
Patel asked whether the female Union Minister would now send bangles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she wanted to gift former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime following the Nirbhaya rape case.
