Silence on violence against women, children unacceptable; speak up: Rahul tells Modi

He asked Modi what does he "think about the growing violence against women and children" and why are the "accused rapists and murderers protected by the state".
"India is waiting, speak up," he wrote on Twitter.
Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable.
1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women & children?
2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state?
India is waiting.#SpeakUp
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2018
Rahul had led a midnight march to the India Gate on Thursday to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it's time for Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).
Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does.
Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018
Rahul was joined by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra as also their children, workers of Congress and other parties.
Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women.
I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain. pic.twitter.com/IWMtQSXV4m
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2018
Earlier on Thursday, Rahul had expressed anguish and shock on the brutal rape cases and attacked the BJP government in UP for failing to act against its MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the Unnao rape case of a 17-year-old Unnao girl.
"How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?" he had said.
How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil?
What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished.
What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018
