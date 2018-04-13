Silence on violence against women, children unacceptable; speak up: Rahul tells Modi



Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable.

1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women & children?



2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state?



India is waiting.#SpeakUp



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2018



Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does.

Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018



Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women.

I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain. pic.twitter.com/IWMtQSXV4m



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2018



How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil?

What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished.



What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018