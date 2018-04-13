  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Silence on violence against women, children unacceptable; speak up: Rahul tells Modi
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Silence on violence against women, children unacceptable; speak up: Rahul tells Modi

Silence on violence against women, children unacceptable; speak up: Rahul tells Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over the "growing violence against women and children" in the country.

By: | Updated: 13 Apr 2018 04:58 PM
Unnao and Kathua rape cases: Silence on violence against women, children unacceptable; speak up: Rahul Gandhi tells Narendra Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over the "growing violence against women and children" in the country. PTI Photo (File)

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence over the "growing violence against women and children" in the country.

Rahul, who led a midnight march to India Gate on Thursday to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases, said Modi's silence on these incidents is unacceptable and urged the prime minister to "speak up".

He asked Modi what does he "think about the growing violence against women and children" and why are the "accused rapists and murderers protected by the state".

"India is waiting, speak up," he wrote on Twitter.



Rahul had led a midnight march to the India Gate on Thursday to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it's time for Modi to walk the talk on 'beti bachao' (save the girl child).



Rahul was joined by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra as also their children, workers of Congress and other parties.



Earlier on Thursday, Rahul had expressed anguish and shock on the brutal rape cases and attacked the BJP government in UP for failing to act against its MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the Unnao rape case of a 17-year-old Unnao girl.

"How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?" he had said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 13 Apr 2018 04:53 PM
View Comments
Next Story Rape horror: Congress to hold candlelight marches in all state capitals
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Here's the truth if Neha Kakkar is dating Himansh Kohli

Asifa gangrape case: Bar association advocates threaten victim's ...

Unnao Rape: Zero tolerance policy has been adopted, guilty won't ...

Unnao rape: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested

ABP News EXCLUSIVE: Unnao Rape: When BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar...