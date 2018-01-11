Union Minister Naqvi asks I studied in Madrasa, am I a terrorist?

Days after chairperson of UP Shia Central Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi wrote a letter to the PM and UP CM Adityanath Yogi to put an end to madrasas and bring all such Islamic religious institutions under general education system, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at media.Talking to News18 Naqvi said “There are some mad people who are raising absurd questions about madrasas. I am also unhappy with the media, why they ask questions and make it an issue. Nor the government, neither the BJP is raising questions on madrasas.”He added “I have studied in a madrasa, am I a terrorist? I am really hurt and sad by the way people are defaming madrasas. Debate and concern should be on issues like timely disbursal of salaries of madrasa teachers.”ALSO READ:“Recently, the UP government had asked the madrasas about their funding and other details, nearly 90% have given their details so far. You cannot see all the madrasas with the same point of view, it is not correct,”Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi had previously asked, "How many Madrasas have produced engineers, doctors, IAS officers? Yes but some Madrasas have produced terrorists."He also said "Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, and allow non-Muslim students, and religious education should be made optional. I have written to the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister in this regard. It will make our country even stronger,"