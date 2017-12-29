Union Minister Hardeep Puri will be BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh

An IFS officer of 1974 batch, Puri has served as India's permanent representative to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. He has also served as Chairman of United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.Puri will fill up the seat from Uttar Pradesh vacated by former Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.Parrikar's term in the upper house was to end on November 25, 2020.The EC had said that the bypoll to fill up the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh will also be held on January 16.Along with Delhi and UP, northeastern state Sikkim will also send one member to Rajya Sabha on the same date.The notification will be issued on December 29. The voting and counting will be held on January 16.