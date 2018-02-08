Giriraj Singh booked in land grabbing case



नीतीश कुमार जी,

शर्म ना करिए।

मुँह खोलिए।

अंतरात्मा जगाइये।

नैतिकता को बुलाइये।

गूँगे मत बनिए।

डरिए मत।



इस्तीफ़ा लिखकर गवर्नर हाउस जाइये। आपके परम दुलारे परम प्यारे मित्र और केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरीराज ने बिहार के दलितों की लगभग तीन एकड़ जमीन कब्ज़ा ली है।



ऐक्शन लीजिए, डरिए मत।



— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 8, 2018



अरे कहाँ है ख़ुलासा मियाँ अफ़वाह मास्टर सुशील मोदी?



आपके चेहते केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरीराज ने दलितों की जमीन दबंगई से कब्ज़ा ली है।



ईमानदारी का फर्ज़ी ढोल पीटने वाले सुशील मोदी किस बिल में दुबक गए है?



सुमो के मुँह में दही क्यों जम गया है?



जमीन मे आपकी भी हिस्सेदारी है का?



बोलिए!



— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 8, 2018



Giriraj, a BJP MP from Navada, was named in an FIR lodged on February 2 by the order of a Special SC&ST court. The complainant, Ram Narain Prasad, had filed an application under Section 156(3) of CrPC seeking directions to police for registering a case against Giriraj and 32 others.Giriraj is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The complainant, a resident of Asopur village, alleged that the accused grabbed a land parcel of two acres and six decimal that he owned.The complainant claimed he was abused when he protested their action."As per the court order, an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the IPC and also the SC/ST Act. Further investigations are on", SHO of Danapur police station in Patna district Sandeep Kumar Singh told PTI.Former Deputy Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy about their silence in the case. He wanted Nitish to listen to his conscience like he did when he was a part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar."Will Nitish ask for Giriraj's resignation, listening to his conscience?" Tejashwai said."Nitish Kumar ji, don't hesitate. Speak up, awaken your inner voice and morality and rush to the Governor's House with your letter of resignation. Your dearest friend Giriraj Singh has grabbed three acres of land belonging to Dalits", Tejashwi said in a tweet.Tejashwi's tweet was an obvious dig at Kumar for having resigned as the chief minister last July after Tejashwi's name cropped up in corruption cases including benami land deals.Taking potshots on Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi in another tweet said: " "Where are you, master of disclosures and rumours Sushil Modi? Your favorite Union minister Giriraj Singh has grabbed land belonging to Dalits. Why is SuMo keeping quiet? Do you have a share in the land?" Yadav said.