Union minister Babul Supriyo injured in motorcycle accident in Delhi

Union minister of State Babul Supriyo on Friday met with an accident and got seriously injured in New Delhi. He sustained injuries to his chest and right hand. He was rushed to AIIMS for treatment where he was put under observation for 24 hours.According to reports, Babul Supriyo was on the way to airport on his motorcycle and was hit by a car when he suddenly pressed brakes. His condition is stable.The accident occurred around Moti Bagh flyover. He was brought to the hospital at 06:15 pm. So far, no complaint has been filed in the accident.Babul Supriyo was going to airport on his bike to surprise his daughter.