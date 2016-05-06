Union minister Babul Supriyo injured in motorcycle accident in Delhi

According to reports, Babul Supriyo was on the way to airport on his motorcycle and was hit by a car when he suddenly pressed brakes. His condition is stable.
The accident occurred around Moti Bagh flyover. He was brought to the hospital at 06:15 pm. So far, no complaint has been filed in the accident.
Babul Supriyo was going to airport on his bike to surprise his daughter.
First Published: 06 May 2016 10:17 PM