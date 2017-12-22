Union minister Anant Geete hurt in Raigad road accident

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Anant Geete and a security official sustained minor injuries in a road accident while on a tour of his home district here on Friday, a police officer said.The incident occurred when Geete's motorcade was proceeding from Khopoli to Pali and a pilot car was hit by Geete's vehicle, which in turn was hit by another pilot vehicle.The pilot car had applied the brakes to avoid hitting a motorcyclist who came from the opposite direction, and suddenly it had swerved.As it braked, Geete's car rammed into the pilot car, and another pilot vehicle behind dashed into the minister's car, resulting in a minor pile-up.A Shiv Sena MP from Raigad, Geete suffered minor head injuries and one of his personal security officers was also hurt. They were rushed to a hospital in Pali, before he proceeded for his engagements."Minister Geete is fine and has resumed further journey. I spoke to him, he had halted at the rest house till new vehicles were arranged," said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.Later, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray called up and enquired about Geete's health and urged him to exercise caution while travelling.