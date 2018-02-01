 Union Budget 2018: Highlights of budget for Indian Railways
Updated: 01 Feb 2018 01:55 PM
New Delhi: The government’s union budget has plans to restructure and reform the Indian Railway network and has allotted Rs 1 lakh, 48 thousand crores to the same.

Here’s what Budget has to offer to Indian Railways:

  • Government to produce 5,160 coaches and 700 locomotives for Eastern and Western corridors

  • Safety first policy which was introduced by the government last year will be developed further and will be taken forward

  • 36,000 kms of railway track will be renewed

  • New technology will be brought which helps the trains to ply when the dfog is dense to avoid accidents

  • A total of Rs 1 lakh, 49 thousand crores for Railways

  • CCTVs will be placed inside the trains to avoid theft and mishaps

  • Also, Wifi will be made available at the railway stations for the use of general public

  • Government will focus on development of land around railway stations to benefit the corporate

  • The government on Thursday said it plans doubling of 90 km of the railway tracks in Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 11,000 crore and also proposed an additional suburban network of 150 km in the city

  • An amount of Rs 110 crore would be spent to improvise the standard of Mumbai local


Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented his government’s last Union Budget in the parliament.  The speech this year was bi-lingual that is in both English and Hindi.

