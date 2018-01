There is a good news for those who are expecting some relief from paying tax in Union Budget 2018 as the government may exempt up to 3 lakh per annum earners from paying tax, said sources on Wednesday.The Union Budget for 2018–2019 will be presented by Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley on 1 February 2018, 11 AM.The budget session will begin from 29 January, 2018.President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on the first day of Budget session. The Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day.